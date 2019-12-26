Deepika Padukone Cries For THIS Reason & It’ll Leave You Teary-Eyed Too

Deepika Padukone is in full bloom and glory as she’s promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a prominent role and is based on the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone went to Dance Plus season 5 to promote her upcoming film, Chhapaak and cried like a baby on the show. Yes, there is a video of Deepika crying on the show going viral on the Internet. Padmaavat actress was seen wearing an orange colour hugging bodycon dress and looked absolutely stunning in it.

All the kids in Dance Plus danced on Deepika’s songs and she couldn’t control but cry in the end thanking for such a beautiful tribute to her. Deepika mentioned how grateful she felt as an actor for how much ever she has can contributed to the industry by entertaining them.

On the work front, Deepika just signed a Dharma film opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from Dharma’s, she will also be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83 and Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharat in which she will be seen portraying the role of Draupadi.

Chhapaak is slated to release January 10, 2020.

