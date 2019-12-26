Looking For The Perfect Glittery Dress For New Year’s Eve? Erica Fernandes’ Shimmery Outfit Is All You Need

Erica Fernandes has always been about chic clothes and her fashion game is always on point. From her gym looks to her event looks, she nails all the outfits like a boss. She is currently portraying the character of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. The show has got a good TRP and is a recreation of Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy’s original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

While Erica Fernandes was busy celebrating Christmas with her family, she wore a shimmery top and we are totally singing ‘shimmy shimmy ya’ in the back of our head, quite literally.

Erica Fernandes wore a metallic shimmery ruffle top with a long tail in the front with black straight pants.

She donned the entire look with black pumps and a crystal broach on it. She accessorised the look with just a wristwatch, stud earrings and kept a minimalistic makeup look. She highlighted her eyebrows with subtle pink lips and cheeks.

Check out her picture here:

Isn’t Erica Fernandes’ outfit literally the best choice to wear on New Year’s eve! It’s comfortable and you can dance your heart out wearing the same.

Earlier, the actress was spotted wearing a red lehenga to her friend’s wedding party. Even that outift that Eric Fernandes wore became the talk on the town.

