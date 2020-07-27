Early on Monday, Tulsi Kumar unveiled the teaser of her upcoming music video ‘Naam’. “Unconditional Love | Big Beat Ballad | Nostalgia #Naam is all yours now. कोशिश की है, give it all your love Hundred points symbol,” the singer announced on her social media handle. Soon many of her fans started praising the number; however, many social media users also spotted an uncanny resemble of Naam’s tune with that of Darshan Raval’s song ‘Saari Ki Saari’, which was released in 2017.

Many people took to the social media to express their displeasure with the hashtag, “#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari” and called out the music label.

One of the users stated, “How can people steal someone’s hard work. This is so disappointing…”

How can people steal someone's hardwork. This is so disappointing…#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Riya #EkTarfa (@riya_thakeriya) July 27, 2020

Another one wrote, “This is why the whole number game seems flawed to me. They might be the biggest channel.. but these are their work ethics. If they can steal from Darshan.. who is a known name.. I wonder how many unknown artists suffer the same!”

This is why the whole number game seems flawed to me. They might be the biggest channel.. but these are their work ethics. If they can steal from Darshan.. who is a known name.. I wonder how many unknown artists suffer the same!#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Buttercup (@Shruti3291) July 27, 2020

One more user expressed his anger and said, “The moment you stood up for SAARI KI SAARI, you didn’t just stood up for another song. You stood up for Truth. You stood up for every independent artists who’ve been a victim of the game.”

The moment you stood up for SAARI KI SAARI, you didn't just stood up for another song. You stood up for Truth. You stood up for every independent artists who've been a victim of the game. #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Dipti Das💙#EkTarfa ☔ (@ItsDiptiXo) July 27, 2020

Here are a few more:

Guys let’s support Darshan. He deserves his credit. @TSeries what you guys did is absolutely wrong.. stop stealing independent artists work !!!! #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Razia 4 Days left #DilKoKaraarAaya (@SidKiDuniyaa) July 27, 2020

#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari Management uska dekh lege but as a fan i am here for darshan aur hum share karege logo ko batayege ye original hai t series copy kiyapic.twitter.com/cK47XgVnLS — Ek Tarfa_EXOsc❤️💙 (@sheth_vishva) July 27, 2020

ALRIGHT MY BLOOD IS BOILING KNOWING THAT T-SERIES HAS ALSO USED "UDD GAYE" BY RITVIZ IN A MOVIE AND NOW #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari

BLOODY GANGSTERS TAKING UNDUE ADVANTAGE OF INDEPENDENT ARTISTS!WE DON'T EVEN KNOW HOW MANY MORE HAVE SUFFERED!@RITVIZ @TSeries#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari pic.twitter.com/ZWCVW7FRWx — Gauri 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 27, 2020

Lets get unite and stand for Darshan this time. If not now then never. Lets make everyone aware that T Series copied Saari Ki Saari…#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) July 27, 2020

While fans had outraged against T-Series, Darshan Raval promoted Tulsi Kumar’s new project by sharing the link of the entire song. “Congratulations @TulsikumarTK on the new song http://bit.ly/NaamSong Its amazing,” he wrote.

Congratulations @TulsikumarTK on the new song https://t.co/IUQYYxWvTd

Its amazing 🤗 — Darshan Raval #EkTarfa (@DarshanRavalDZ) July 27, 2020

