#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari: Darshan Raval Fans Call Out The Music Company After Spotting Similarities Between His and Tulsi Kumar Song Naam

Early on Monday, Tulsi Kumar unveiled the teaser of her upcoming music video ‘Naam’. “Unconditional Love | Big Beat Ballad | Nostalgia #Naam is all yours now. कोशिश की है, give it all your love Hundred points symbol,” the singer announced on her social media handle. Soon many of her fans started praising the number; however, many social media users also spotted an uncanny resemble of Naam’s tune with that of Darshan Raval’s song ‘Saari Ki Saari’, which was released in 2017.

Many people took to the social media to express their displeasure with the hashtag, “#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari” and called out the music label.

One of the users stated, “How can people steal someone’s hard work. This is so disappointing…”

Another one wrote, “This is why the whole number game seems flawed to me. They might be the biggest channel.. but these are their work ethics. If they can steal from Darshan.. who is a known name.. I wonder how many unknown artists suffer the same!”

One more user expressed his anger and said, “The moment you stood up for SAARI KI SAARI, you didn’t just stood up for another song. You stood up for Truth. You stood up for every independent artists who’ve been a victim of the game.”

Here are a few more:

While fans had outraged against T-Series, Darshan Raval promoted Tulsi Kumar’s new project by sharing the link of the entire song. “Congratulations @TulsikumarTK on the new song http://bit.ly/NaamSong Its amazing,” he wrote.

