Dance India Dance 7: Dheeraj Dhoopar Quits As Host; Here’s Who May Step In!

Television favorite star Dheeraj Dhoopar has won hearts with his character Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s serial Kundali Bhagya. Now the news is that the actor has quit the reality show, Dance India Dance 7, which he was earlier hosting. The show has created a lot of buzz lately post Kareena Kapoor decided to come on-board, making her TV debut as a judge. But what made Dheeraj leave the show? Let’s find out.

Now according to news confirmed to Bombay Times, the actor revealed that he couldn’t manage to work on two shows simultaneously and it took a physical and mental toll on him. Dheeraj also mentioned that he was excited to be a part of the show but has other commitments as well which he needs to take care of. Dheeraj said, “I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future too, I get such good opportunities”.

Yea, you read it right! It is getting really difficult for the actor to cope up overall. Dheeraj was seen on the show’s launch event where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco Martis were also present.

It is now being said that Karan Wahi may be

Meanwhile, recently at the press conference of Dance India Dance 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan, spoke at length about what kind of judge she plans to be on DID. She said, “Honestly, I haven’t actually planned. This is my first time and it is as much as my journey as the contestants. I am actually more nervous than them.”

