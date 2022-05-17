Choreographer-director Saurabh Prajapati’s latest track ‘Dhokebaaz’ has been doing well. He has choreographed the song and worked with Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury on it.

Advertisement

The song has already reached 2.9 crore views and counting, and the team is in a celebratory mood.

Advertisement

“‘Dhokebaaz’ getting great response for its audio and video is a humbling feeling. In fact, in both, it has already crossed 2.9 crore in a very short time. I’m happy that people are enjoying the track, many have told us that they listen to this song on loop.”

“‘Dhokebaaz’ is a different kind of song, even the choreography is different too. We have kept much of classical dancing, lavni or lavani etc for which one has to be professionally trained. It’s not just any other casual Bollywood number,” Saurabh Prajapati says.

Tridha is getting a lot of appreciation and has been presented really well. Sharing his experience of working with her, Saurabh Prajapati says: “Tridha worked really hard for this one, although she didn’t get enough time for prep. But, she pulled it off well.”

“I worked with her for every single detail when it came to her performance because there was so much storytelling through facial expressions and dance moves in ‘Dhokebaaz’. All in all, it was a great experience working with her. She is a good dancer and grabs things in very less time.”

Saurabh is happy that apart from music lovers, even people in the industry have liked the song and appreciated his work.

“Everyone gave me positive feedback. When I showed this video to my two personal favourites, Remo D’Souza sir and Terence Lewis sir, who are always honest with me when it comes to art no matter what, they both loved it too,” Saurabh Prajapati says.

He concludes: “I want to tell everyone out there thank you from the bottom of my heart. I also want to share that I am working on a new song where a lot of Indian dance forms will be showcased. This is going to be out soon.”

Must Read: Bharti Singh Apologises After SGPC Files Complaint Against The Comedian For Hurting Sentiments Of Sikh Community, Says “Have Not Said Anything Against…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube