Choked Trailer: Anurag Kashyap Relishes The Plight Of Demonetisation, Saiyami Kher Is A Surprise Package

Choked Trailer: Anurag Kashyap is the master of handling the noir and dark, edgy concepts. He is undoubtedly the best filmmaker in India when it comes to those genres and with the first glimpse of Choked, he proves it. The trailer of the film dropped recently and it took us back to 2016, to revisit the demonetisation.

The demonetisation still remains one of the most controversial topics and there are different point of views regarding its implementation. But one thing is for sure, everyone faced the heat and there was chaos due to its concept. With Choked, Anurag takes us to a similar chaotic world, and this time he has Saiyami Kher with him.

As per the trailer, Saiyami Kher is a hapless middle-class woman who leads a normal life. She is a bank cashier and her fate changes when she finds her washbasin is blocked by the rolls of cash. She then tries to fulfill her desires using the cash but her life takes an ugly turn when demonetisation gets announced across the country.

The trailer further shows her messed up life in an attempt to hide the black money, she fetched from the pipe of the washbasin. It’s hard to believe Saiyami is just one film old in the industry, as she looks mature in her character. Also, Upendra Limaye comes in as a pleasant surprise.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked will stream on Netflix from 5th June.

