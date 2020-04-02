Chetan Hansraj On His Love For Negative Characters: “It Helps An Actor To Go All Out In His Performance”

On screens big and small, actor Chetan Hansraj has often essayed dark roles and he loves it.

“I love playing negative characters. According to me, negative characters are interesting and are not bound to any restrictions. It helps an actor to go all out in his performance,” Chetan told IANS.

In fact, if given a chance he would love to play superhero Batman’s most famous nemesis Joker.

That’s one role he craves for. But he had a good time acting in a show that’s based on “Arabian Nights”, which is a collection of Middle Eastern and South Asian folk tales.

“I was honoured to be part of Dangal TV’s, ‘Alif Laila’ since the stories being narrated through the serial are fabulous. ‘Alif Laila’ is a show based on the folk tales of ‘Arabian Nights’, which makes one feel nostalgic and is liked by people of all age groups,” said the “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” actor.

“I believe in exploring different characters. Playing the role of a magician helped me explore the world of magic. To play this role, I improvised on my imagination skill as it is the most important requirement,” he added about his role in the show.

Meanwhile, he is using the quarantine time to learn new things.

“I am a tech-savvy person. Therefore, I am utilising my time by learning a new computer programming language called ‘python’. I hope to learn and develop programs and applications for myself by the end of this lockdown,” he said.

