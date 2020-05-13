Chahatt Khanna Reveals That Her Social Media Accounts Were Hacked By An Old Friend, Files Police Complaint

Television actor Chahatt Khanna recently made headlines for her music single with Mika Singh titled Quarantine Love. While the gossip around it is still on, Chahatt has now revealed that she has become a victim of cybercrime and an old friend has hacked her social media front.

If reports are to go by, Chahatt Khanna has revealed that an old friend of hers with whom she had a clash in the past hacked her social media accounts. It also says that she has filed a police complaint regarding the same.

Chahatt Khanna in a chat with TOI, said, “It seems, cybercrime has witnessed an increase during the lockdown. Let me tell you, it is so tricky that sometimes, you may not even realise that your social media account has been hacked. For example, if the hacker knows you well and uses the same password as you. This is exactly what happened to me. I recently had a showdown with an old friend of mine. I won’t take her name, but after that, a lot of things changed in my life.”

Further talking about how it all started, she spoke about the weird things that were happening to her. Chahatt Khanna said, “I started receiving marriage proposals online, random people started asking me out on dates, ‘I’ started sending friend requests to absolute strangers, and some nasty messages, purportedly sent by me from my social media handle, started surfacing. I was accused of the kind of things that I could never even think of. This is not the first time this ‘friend’ of mine has caused trouble. A close friend of mine had slipped into depression because of her.”

Though Chahatt Khanna has complained twice online, Police have not yet taken any action. But Chahatt understands that they are battling a dreadful period and it might take time for them to address her complaint.

Chahatt Khana recently made headlines for her song Quarantine Love with Mika Singh. There were rumours that the two were dating and had moved in together. But turned out that it wasn’t true and Chahatt even gave it back to the trollers last week. It also happened that the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor deleted her Instagram account when she was trolled on a post that spoke about single mothers.

