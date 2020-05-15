Carryminati MEMES: YouTube & TikTok Get Trolled Heavily – Carry Fans Be Like: “Saas Toh Rok Loge, Lekin Hawa Kaise Rokoge”

A few days ago we witnessed a clash between YouTubers and TikTokers when CarryMinati dropped a roast video on Amir Siddiqui. Expectedly, a lot of reactions flooded social media and we saw netizens getting divided. Today, all of a sudden, the news broke in that the roast video has been taken down by YouTube, and internet geeks are not happy at all.

YouTube removed CarryMinati’s video on the grounds of violating the platform’s terms of service. Following the removal, YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani, Nikhil Sharma, and others too expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Also, netizens are storming Twitter with trends like #carryminati and #justiceforcarry. Most of them are expressing their feelings with memes.

Take a look at the memes below:

AmirSiddiqui getting famous after being roasted by #carryminati pic.twitter.com/H1hj8FbfCI — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) May 15, 2020

Stupid YouTube wiped carry minatis video…..

Retweet for carry

Like for carry minati

Ignore for amir

.#justiceforcarry #supportcarryminati #carryminati pic.twitter.com/UKlfzgRXrr — Mayur (@mayursne) May 15, 2020

What are your thoughts?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!