You know him as the smart and crooked layer Saul from two superhit shows. After all, if you’ve got a problem, you can’t solve, you ‘Better Call Saul’. Bob Odenkirk, the man behind that character, never fails to impress us with his style and persona each time he comes on screen. While he may continue to save the bad guys in ‘Breaking Bad’ as well, the actor has left us in awe playing a host of roles we’ve just marvelled at his versatility. Here’s four of the very best.

Saturday Night Live

Not many know this but one of Bob Odenkirk’s earliest television appearances was with Tom Hanks in a Saturday Night Live episode that aired on Oct. 8, 1988. The episode saw Odenkirk, two weeks shy of his 26th birthday, played an NBC page during Hanks’ monologue. He worked on the show from 1987-1991 and created a series of iconic characters. Who would have thought that the shy boy from a weekly episode will be one of the most-loved personalities today?

Breaking Bad

His character Saul Goodman, the sleazy, scheming lawyer has been one of the most famous and appreciated characters of the Emmy-winning series. Legend has it that Odenkirk was to appear just for two episodes in the drug-based drama, but his character left such an amazing impression on the audience and the makers, that he became a recurring character for the series and got another spin-off in the name of ‘Better Call Saul’. If that isn’t good acting, then we don’t know what is.

Girlfriend’s Day

Girlfriend’s Day is a comedy-drama written and produced by Odenkirk himself in 2017. With his TV appearances, the actor was widely appreciated and known for his layered characters, but with the film, Bob Odenkirk portrayed a completely different role, that of a greeting cards writer. The actor was appreciated by many for his perfect comic timing and was applauded by the critics for the same.

Nobody

With the role of Hutch Mansell in “Nobody,” Bob Odenkirk plays the role of an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back in the lead. Fighting the goons for his daughter’s kitty cat bracelet, the actor delivers a few punches (literally) to the bad men in the movie. While the action thriller is yet to hit the theatres, we are certain that the audience is going to love this new avatar of the actor.

