BlackLivesMatter: Nia Sharma Shares A Hard Hitting Post & It’s A Tight Slap On The Hypocritical Indian Thinking

Ever since the brutal killing of African American, George Floyd a few days back the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter has been trending globally. While several celebrities have come out and raised their voice against this color discrimination, we found Nia Sharma and her post really hard-hitting.

To begin with, several Indians and Asians holistically have been slammed for their hypocrisy when it comes to colour bias. Several celebs too have been pulled up for supporting the protests against George Floyd’s murder but also promoting fairness brands at some point in their career.

Now in what can rightfully be called a tight slap in the face of all Indian’s who are the epitome of hypocrisy. An exceptionally popular face on Indian Television, Nia Sharma has never shied from calling a spade a spade. But this time, the actress has hit the nail right in the head.

Taking to her social media handle, Nia Sharma shared a post with she captioned, “Paradoxically Perfect!.” The post was a messaged that read, “Black Lives Matter But Bahu Toh Gori Chahiye”. Nia was lauded far and wide for her stand and her bang on response to all those pseudo supporters of the movement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not just her post, but to several comments also won our hearts. “A user said: “True…I have been rejected by many candidates because of my skin complexion. Now I have decided it’s better to stay single rather than rejection…Bahu to main bhi banaa chahti hoon,” to which Nia replied: “That’s not rejection my friend that’s called getting rid of dumb and dumbers. You’re safe!”

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!