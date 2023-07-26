The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is more dramatic. This time, the contestants have engaged in a new challenge as they enter the magical garden, they eat apples in a bid to gain themselves more nomination rights than others, and as such they end all limited vestiges of diplomacy.

The Captaincy is over, new eliminations were announced with Jad and Falaq packing their bags and leaving the show. While it may get repetitive to say that things are dramatic and heating up, when Salman Khan is there with his swag, and the roster of contestants is all but engaging new thrilling activities, it is hard to say otherwise.

The apples they eat will be poisonous, metaphorically of course, as with each apple bite they forsake diplomacy and engage in conversation with each other, talking about what they think of each other and narrate their experiences with them will determine their fate in the house.

With these seemingly small challenges, bigger tasks will come which will affect the polls and act as a big factor in what makes a judge tick leading to new eliminations.

Of course, the audience’s voice will also count.

Elsewhere, the drama between contestants continues with Elvish and Avinash engaging in fierce arguments.

The audience is getting to see fire raging across the house and some friendly banter in a very long time, but who knows what to expect when ‘Bigg Boss’ brings all its twists and turns.

We never know what to expect, when things are calm and when they go haywire is completely unknown.

To watch these new challenges and the resulting developments, viewers can tune in to watch ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming exclusively on JioCinema.

