TV actors Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, and Neha Rana talked about their roles in the upcoming show ‘Junooniyatt’. They will be seen playing the lead roles in the fictional drama.

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and ‘Udaariyaan’ actor Ankit shared that he has a lot of hopes of receiving positive response from the audience for his current show.

“After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called ‘Junooniyatt’. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show,” Ankit Gupta responded.

‘Naamkarann’ actor Gautam Singh Vig opened up about the concept of the daily soap and how the plot revolves around three music lovers.

“The world of music this show has created is mesmerising and the intrigue is built on the plans love has in store for the three music aspirants. Many songs have nostalgic value for all of us and this show pays homage to our memories of love and music. That’s what makes the show special for me,” Gautam Singh Vig added.

On the other hand, the female lead Neha, who will be playing the role of Elahi, a singer and as the actress is herself fond of music, she expressed her happiness on being part of it.

“Serendipitously, music has played a huge role in my life and now I land a part in a show beautifully conceptualised around the music. My character Elahi is a young singer, who has a wounded, but kind heart. I can’t wait to find out how she is perceived by the viewers,” concluded the actress, who acted in TV shows such as ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi’ and ‘Banni Chow Ki Home Delivery’.

‘Junooniyatt’ starring Gautam Vig, Ankita Gupta and Neha Rana will be airing soon on Colors.

