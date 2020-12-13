Everyone’s favourite contestant Nikki Tamboli is finally back in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Not just because fans love her too much, but also because of the masala she provided to the makers.

In a recent episode, Nikki has re-entered the BB14 house after her eviction, owing to the popular demand. The actress was approached by the makers and she had no reason to deny. However, there was one concern.

Nikki Tamboli’s brother had a serious surgery recently. While not much has been revealed, Nikki’s brother is currently in the hospital. Despite all the personal issues, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant sure knows to do no comprise with work. She returned for the immense love of her fans, her passion and dedication towards Bigg Boss.

Isn’t Nikki Tamboli a true artist? Even while having such a situation of her brother, she didn’t ignore her duty as an actor, artist, contestant, or entertainer and is back in the BB house to slay.

No doubt, Nikki is everyone’s favourite contestant!

