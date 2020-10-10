Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mother REVEALS He Has Always Been A Fan Of Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 attained immense popularity by smashing all the TRP records set by its previous seasons and other shows around. Bigg Boss 14 is here, and viewers are in the phase of getting adjusted to the likes and dislikes of their favourite contestants. They’re in a phase in which they’re trying to figure out their favourites.

Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of the contestants this year, and he’s been getting pretty good response from the viewers. Makers have smartly also added the very famous contestants from the past like Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Jaan Sanu‘s mother Rita Bhattacharya recently opened up about his journey till now and how he has always been a fan of Sidharth Shukla. In her conversation with E Times, Rita said, “I am feeling very happy. I always knew Jaan is very confident but now when he is amongst so many people, the way he is standing out, I feel really proud. Rest everyone has done so much work and age-wise also they are older than him, but he still managed to stand out, and I am feeling very nice. He is trying his best and whatever you’re seeing on screen is Jaan.”

On Jaan’s journey in Bigg Boss 14, she also added, “I felt really bad and got emotional when I saw him getting that mohawk haircut because I know how much he loves his hair. He loves to oil his hair, shampoo, and he takes care of his hair. He has thick hair. I was shocked when he got that haircut, but then I liked the confidence with which he agreed to do it and create any hue or cry about it.”

On being a Sidharth Shukla fan, she said “I feel in Jaan’s case if you aspire to get something and you are after it, nothing can stop you from getting it. Jaan and I would sit every night during Bigg Boss 13, and after our dinner, we would watch the show. He is a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla. We watched every episode and this man Sidharth Shukla was too good. Now, when I am seeing Jaan in the house I feel he’s living his dream because he is doing good and is getting appreciated by the seniors. Sidharth is also appreciating him, and that makes me proud.”

