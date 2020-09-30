Bigg Boss 14 HOT Promo: Gauahar Khan Raises The Temperature & Says, "This Time I'll Make The Rules"

Bigg Boss 14 is almost here, and the promos have started flowing in. Gauahar Khan, who will play a special role in the house this season, has shared a teaser of what is about to come this season. She just infuses the promo with her stunning presence which is coupled by a pumped-up Bollywood retro music.

Gauahar was seen wearing a white bralette crop top and paired it with mini shorts and an embellished jacket in the same colour. She accessorised the look with diamond studs and kept her makeup glam with bright red lips and middle parting straight hair. The video ends with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan’s voiceover, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

Gauahar Khan says “I followed all the rules last time, this time, I will make them.” She captioned her post, “Winning #Biggboss7 was the highlight, #nostalgia as I enter #BB14 ! #Alhamdulillah 7 saal , abhi bhi bemisaal ! #Gau #crazylot #gratitude@colorstv 3rd of October! See u there.”

Recently, Salman Khan was seen mopping the floor of the house to promote Bigg Boss 14. The caption read, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

At a virtual event of Bigg Boss 14 recently, Salman Khan had said, “My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25th December to 3rd January. But ever since I started doing Bigg Boss over the last 10 to 12 years, I would work a few days even in my holidays, but I am happy doing that.”

How much are you excited for Bigg Boss 14? Share in the comments section below.

