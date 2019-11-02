Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entrant Himanshi Khurana On Rival Shehnaz Gill: “She’s Not Innocent.. Completely Different In Real Life”

Bigg Boss 13, after the constant fights and masala, will be taking the next step from coming week with new contestants like Hindustani Bhau, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla entering the house. Apart from the aforesaid, another name doing the rounds is Himanshi Khurana who’s been in a tiff with Shehnaz Gill for a long time now, and their rivalry is viral all across.

Shehnaz who’s winning hearts in the house currently, especially after her association with the famous Siddharth Shukla, has been multiple times indulged into a banter with Himanshi on social media. Now, the later is opening about entering the house and how things are going to be between the enemies.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Himanshi opened about Shehnaz’s fakeness in the house and said, “I can’t say about her conduct in the show is fake or not but according to her real life, she is. If she is using this as a strategy in the show to project an image then it is commendable. She is perfect for the game. But what she is showing the game, she is completely different in real life. Like she passed comments on Koena, she passed comments on me and has body shamed me. She is not innocent… I have seen her real self.”

Furthermore, upon being asked to how their equation is going to be, “I know we will be facing each other for the first time in the house, Shehnaaz and me, so she will be shocked but I am prepared. I am not going inside with any grudge in my heart, I have become very neutral towards her. I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see.”

Himanshi Khurana also mentioned that Rashami Desai according to her is playing a good game, and Paras Chabraa, on the other hand, is losing his fort!

