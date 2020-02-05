Bigg Boss 13: WHAT! Shehnaaz Gill Agrees To FAKING Love For Sidharth Shukla For The Game?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been hitting headlines for her bubbly and quirky nature. But more than that, Shehnaaz has been making news owing to her increasing closeness with co-contestant and actor Sidharth Shukla.

While Shehaaz has always claimed to be loyal to Shukla, netizens have often pointed out how she has stranded the actor when he needs her the most. During the recent media interaction session in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz burst into tears after she was questioned by the media about her friendship with Shukla and the intent behind it.

The journalists were seen quizzing Shehnaaz saying that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group. The journalists further questioned Shehnaaz asking her if her “friendship” with Shukla was genuine or only for the game? And to everyone’s surprise, Shehnaaz accepts that she is doing it for the game!

Yes, guys, you read that! Sidharth Shukla is shown arguing with a teary-eyed Shehnaaz in the bathroom over the same.

Shehnaaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai. She tells Rashami, “Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don’t want this kind of fame in the media)”.

