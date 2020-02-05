Hina Khan Slams People Trolling Priyanka Chopra For Grammy Outfit: “Who Are You To Comment On Somebody’s Clothes?”

A lot has been spoken about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammy outfit. While most people have criticized the desi girl with comments like, “There is a certain age to wear certain clothes,” several actors have come out in support of the Baywatch actress. And the latest actress to join the brigade is Hacked actress Hina Khan.

Hina has lashed out at all naysayers challenging anyone to rock Priyanka’s outfit for even 10 minutes. Speaking to Zoom, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable? I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace, and courage to wear such an outfit.”

Designed by one of the most sought after designers globally, Priyanka’s Ralph & Russo gown had a daringly plunging neckline. The white gown went well below Priyanka’s belly button but she rocked the outfit like a boss.

Meanwhile directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar alongside Hina Khan.

