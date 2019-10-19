Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla-Rashami Desai Were In A Relationship? Paras Chhabra REVEALS Deep Secrets

Bigg Boss 13 is running successfully into its third week of tasks, drama, and survival. The contestants are getting competitive and leaving no stones unturned to get the maximum attention. Amongst the many contestants, the ones that are in constant limelight are Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Their love-n-hate relationship has become the talk of the town and many deep secrets are being let out in the open by her and Paras Chhabra.

In one of the episodes, Rashmi finally acknowledged that she and Siddharth were dating each other before they worked on Dil Se Dil Tak together. It was later found out by one of the actors on the show that Siddharth was removed from the show due to his irrelevant behaviour. Actor Kumar Verma told the Times of India about Sidharth and said: “He is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again.”

The topic about him going to rehab was brought up on national television by Paras Chhabra during an episode of Bigg Boss. Paras, during a verbal spat, revealed that Siddharth was admitted to a rehab for treatment. Paras warned Siddharth that he has a lot of dirt on Siddharth as he had talked to Shukla’s ex-driver.

Paras also said that Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga know the truth about , how he is an abusive person and had ugly fights with Rashami when their show was on the air. Rashami too was caught talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Wednesday’s episode about the actor.

Well, this has piqued the viewers’ interest for sure and these actors are bringing in good TRPs for the show. But many of Siddharth’s fans are pretty upset about Paras and Rashami leaking such personal news on national television.

