Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill’s Brother Calls Out Paras Chhabra For Taking Money From Girls

Bigg Boss 13 has certainly been one of the most entertaining and controversial seasons for the reality show so far. And adding to the spice, this ‘Connection Week’ saw friends and family members of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants enter the house. It was here that Shehnaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Gill had a massive fallout with contestant Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

What happened was during one of the tasks, Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother was told by Mahira Sharma that he cannot break the property of the house. This for some reason seemed to enrage Shehbaz and he lashed out at Mahira and Paras Chhabra came to her rescue. This was where things got nastier and Shehbaz began calling Paras “Mahira Ka Pappu.”

A visibly agitated Mahira lashed out at Shehnaz’s brother and told him, “Ye kya hai Mahira ka Pappu, Mahira ka pappu? Teri behen ko bolu Sidharth ka pappu?” However, this does not stop Shehbaz and he further stoops to another low by attacking Paras and say, “Chal nikal. Ladkiyon se paise leta hai saale.”

For the unversed, this taunt comes in after Salman Khan had mentioned in a weekend ka vaar episode that most things that Paras uses in the Bigg Boss house are being sent to him by his GF Akanksha Puri, who Paras claims that he wants to break up with.

While Kashmera Shah and Vishal Aditya Singh try to intervene and control the situation, Shehnaz Gill is seen standing in the corner and simply watching the whole thing unfold. Take a look at the promo below:

