Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says Kissed Asim Riaz To Protect Himanshi Khurana’s Image

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day. Last night Paras Chhabra who was staying in a secret room with Sidharth Shukla had come back to the house. Mastermind Vikas Gupta is the new captain of the house and daily fights, well that goes without saying, are happening on a rapid rate.

In one of the episodes recently Shefali Jariwala was seen talking to Hindustani Bhau about her equation with Asim Riaz. We have often seen Paras accusing Shefali for being too close to Asim, kissing or hugging him. She revealed that she was doing it for Himanshi Khurana.

Yes, you read it right. Shefali then told bhau that Himanshi was already engaged to someone before entering the house and gonna get married soon. But due to her closeness with Asim, the two started making headlines about love blooming inside Bigg Boss house. So, Shefali used to hug and kiss Asim deliberately so that the two won’t appear as a couple on national television.

Paras and Sidharth had access to everything that the housemates were up to in the house. They both overheard this conversation that Shefali had with Hindustani Bhau and Sidharth told Paras that she was close to Asim even before Himanshi entered the house. Later, Shefali also mentioned that Asim’s behaviour also changed towards her and that Asim thinks Himanshi got evicted because of her. And later in the same episode, Shefali and Asim ends up having a huge fight!

Shefali, in fact, ended her friendship with Asim during the fight. Although later, they sorted out their differences and became friends again.

