Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Hosted Show To End On February 15th?

The current season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss i.e. Bigg Boss 13 will reportedly conclude on February 15. There was a buzz that the makers are interested in extending the season by two more weeks, but now fresh reports suggest that the finale will happen in mid-February.

“It is not confirmed if the show will be extended by two weeks. As of now, the finale will happen on February 15,” a source told IANS.

However, there is no official confirmation on these reports from Colors channel, which airs the show, or the makers of the show.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has already got a five-week extension. It was originally staled to end in January. Salman had reportedly refused to host the extended season but he eventually gave in.

Unconfirmed reports said on the idea of extending the show by two more weeks that Salman would be unavailable to shoot the fresh episodes.

