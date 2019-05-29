Bigg Boss 13 Release Date: ‘Sabka Boss’ Salman Khan Returns As The Host!

One of the most controversial reality show of Indian television, Bigg Boss, is set to return with its 13th season. Once again, superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show – Bigg Boss 13 and taking the class of the ‘special guests’.

After not-so-great previous season, the viewers are crazily anticipating for the next edition. While the several celebrity names are rumouring around, there is some exciting news regarding the airing schedule of the show.

Apparently like the previous three seasons, this one will not have the commoners concept. And according to the report in Pinkvilla, the show to air in September. The source quotes, “They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020.”

It is learnt that the shoot will take place in Goregaon this time and not in Lonavla. “They have already started building their house in Goregaon’s Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time. They roll with Madhuri Dixit led Dance Deewane 2 from June 15, which is again a 31-episode series. It ends on September 28 and the very next day, Salman will shoot the grand premiere of BB 13″, reports Pinkvilla.

