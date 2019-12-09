Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Family FINALLY Reacts To Arhaan Khan’s Truth About His Previous Marriage & Loans

Last week Salman Khan made some big revelations about Arhaan Khan at Bigg Boss 13 which his girlfriend and housemate Rashami Desai didn’t know about. He revealed that Arhaan has a kid from a previous marriage and loans to his name.

After hearing the truth, Rashami broke down completely on national television and Salman Khan had to go inside the house to console her. When Arhaan entered the Bigg Boss house, he informed the channel that he wanted to propose Rashami.

While the show has been extended by five weeks because of the huge increase in the TRP, Rashami’s family spoke to Pinkvilla about her relationship with Arhaan and said, this came as a shock to them too.

Her brother, Gaurav Desai said, “It’s a shock for me too, as even I didn’t know about all these things. This whole scenario has definitely disturbed us but right now, she is inside the house and we are wishing the best for her always.”

He further added, “Let her come out and know about all the things which has happened and then we will see what’s her take on this. It’s her life after all. We are here to guide her but it’s her decision.”

