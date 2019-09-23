Bigg Boss 13 is all set to start soon and everyone is excited to see who the contestants will be this year. Salman Khan has been teasing the audience with different teasers and promos about the upcoming season. There were reports that Rashami Desai will be entering the show and will get married to rumored beau Arhaan Khan.

However, recently at an event Rashami has finally broken her silence over constant speculations around the subject. The Uttaran actress has denied all the reports and said that she has always been open about her life. Rashami further revealed that she will always talk about whatever happens in her life.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Is FURIOUS After Marriage Rumors With Arhaan Khan!

Rashami also said that she has been through a lot in life and these marriage rumors with Arhaan Khan have upset her a lot. She also mentioned that media should first confront about these reports to her rather than directly making such conclusions.

Meanwhile, actors Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

This year, the house is set in Mumbai instead of Lonavala.

Well, now that Rashami Desai has denied the marriage reports, only time will tell us what is the truth!

