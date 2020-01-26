Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Calls The Makers Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan’s weekend Ka Vaar is finally here! With less than a month for the finale, Bigg Boss 13 house has become a battlefield for all the contestants. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s continuous fights have been the takeaway from this season. Salman schooled Asim like crazy last night and since then his fans have been calling Salman biased towards Sidharth.

Not just fans but Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra also took to her Twitter account to express her views on the same and called it fixed. She tweeted, “I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show.”

I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 25, 2020

She clearly mentioned that Asim and Rashami Desai are clear winners for her. Last night, Salman lashed out at Asim for poking Sidharth to act out loud and Sidharth for behaving irrationally in the house. He even indirectly gave a warning to Sidharth to not get shocked to see him on TV ever again after the show.

Let’s see what happens tonight in the show. Tell us in the comments section below on whose team are you on.

