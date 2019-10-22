Bigg Boss 13: Punjabi singer and model, Himanshi Khurana recently created waves on social media with rumours of her entering Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. The reports made the fans of Bigg Boss excited as Himanshi’s issues with Shehnaz Gill (already one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants) are world-famous. Their ugly fight earlier this year became a hot topic of discussions on social media and to see both of them opposite each other on the TV screen was a dream come true for those who watch Bigg Boss for all the fights and controversies.

However, the ‘high standard’ singer has now come out and has cleared the air around her Bigg Boss entry. Posting a long note on Instagram she confirmed that she’s not entering Bigg Boss house. Himanshi confirmed that she was approached by BB makers but didn’t accept the offer because the rules and regulations were against her values. She also said that later when BB makers got ready to change the rules, she couldn’t accept due to her busy schedule. Read her full note below in which she talks about everything in detail and also about her current thoughts on all the fights and controversies.

Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines even before it aired. But the controversial show has been in the news lately for not so good reasons. The show hosted by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan has been alleged for spreading vulgarity and that’s why some organisations have appealed to ban it.

Himanshi Khurana has featured in several famous Punjabi songs like B Praak’s Mann Bharya, Ammy Virk’s Yaariyan, Amrit Maan’s Peg Di Waashna & more. As a singer, she has done songs like High Standard & I Like It.

