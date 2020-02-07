Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Madhurima Tuli looks like a ray of sunshine in a string of photographs she has shared. She is currently enjoying a work-cation in Goa, and has been sharing pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram handle.

Madhurima looked stunning in a multi coloured dress paired with tassel earrings. She completed her look she has her hair open and natural make-up.

Bigg Boss 13: Here's What Ex-Contestant Madhurima Tuli Is Upto These Days!
The actress was one the of most talked contestant in “Bigg Boss 13“.

In January, Madhurima was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the show.

She had attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.

The two also had a fight where Madhurima had hit Vishal with a slipper. First, Vishal asked for maximum punishment for Madhurima. They both got nominated for two weeks.

