Bigg Boss 13: Fuming Asim Riaz Amid Ugly Spat With Sidharth Shukla Removes His Shoes &...

Bigg Boss 13: Over the years, we’ve seen several rivalries but this season is witnessing a rowdy fight between contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Time and again the duo has hit each other with below the belt statements, but this time it led to Riaz removing his shoes. Here’s what he did next.

If recent reports are to be believed, today’s episode will witness Bigg Boss criticizing Vishal Aditya Singh for failing as a captain, followed by asking contestants to pick 2 members who were too responsible for the task getting canceled. Asim Riaz, then chooses Sidharth Shukla and a tiff between the two takes place, which goes beyond boundaries as always.

Asim Riaz removes his shoes, shows it to Sidharth Shukla and says, “chaat le isko” (lick it). To this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor warns him, “mere jaise bande ke kabhi muh bhi mat lagna,” and the fight escalates to a point where both use words like gutter for each other.

Although, previously we’ve seen a reputed filmmaker like Rohit Shetty trying to work out on the differences between the besties turned enemies, looks like there’s no end to this rift.

Even Shefali Jariwala’s husband has yesterday threatened Asim Riaz publicly for the ‘nalla’ remark he made against him. Parag has posted a video clip on social media in which he can be seen threatening Asim for passing the “nalla” remark on him.

“If you are lucky enough.. I will see you in ‘Bigg Boss’ house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Asim Riaz,” Parag said, venting his anger on Asim.

