Bigg Boss 13 Ex-Contestant Rashami Desai On Salman Khan: “He’s Actually Truly A KING”

Television actress Rashami Desai who made many headlines during her tenure in Big Boss 13, has recently praised the host of Big Boss Salman Khan. Rashami even called Salman an angel in her life.

Rashami rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with Arhaan and her fights with Sidharth Shukla became the highlights of the show. Rashami didn’t win the show but she surely earned many fans at the end of the season.

Recently in a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she shared her experience of working with Salman through Bigg Boss13, and beyond. Rashami is eternally grateful to Salman and is all praise for the superstar.

She stated – “Salman sir has been like an angel to me, I am being very honest. I was facing a lot of issues in 2016, and when I thought that I have to come back and I have to start working, there were some difficult situations and Salman sir helped me there. During the show, I only had Salman sir’s support. So yes, he has been there and he has been like a guardian angel to me. I did one ad film also, with him. I had only heard about him as a big-hearted person. He is actually truly a king”.

Some years ago, Salman and Rashami worked together for Wheel detergent powder ad and Rashami also had a cameo in Salman’s Dabangg 2. On the work front, Rashami Desai will probably star in some music videos once the lockdown is over.

