Bigg Boss 13: Did Wild Card Contestant Vikas Gupta Just Hint Of A Fallout With Priyank Sharma?

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta is the latest entry to Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, this has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss that an ex-contestant ever got a chance to go to Bigg Boss’ house in a fresh season. Vikas Gupta made headlines for his friendship with Priyank Sharma in the season 11 of Bigg Boss and also for his love-hate relationship with Shilpa Shinde, who later won the show.

They both have been really good friends since then. But seems like all’s not well between Vikas and Priyank. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Vikas spoke to TOI and hinted that there’s something off between them. Vikas has been introduced as the mastermind for this season and he said, “The beauty of being a mastermind is that you don’t strategize. All the decisions you take are spontaneous. Because when you do a show like Bigg Boss you don’t know what’s going on in people’s minds. In fact, you don’t even know who people are. It becomes more interesting to use your brain at the right time when the situation needs it. That’s what I have always done. I’ve been an impromptu person. I see what I have and what the situation is and I act accordingly.”

On being asked, who according to him is the mastermind in this season of Bigg Boss, Vikas said, “I feel drawing comparisons between contestants from previous seasons is wrong. They work so hard and everyone has their individual quality. It’s unfair to tag anyone with a specific term. Everyone has their own game and sometimes they have a better record. It just wrong to compare two people from two different times and not even playing with each other.”

Well, it would be interesting to see him play without any strategy and prior planning. Vikas has always been very transparent and that’s the reason behind his fan following.

