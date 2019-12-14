Bigg Boss 13: WOAH! Did Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Confess Their Feelings For Each Other?

Well, Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with Sidharth Shukla being shifted to the hospital following his health reasons. But he has been told to contact the doctors strictly and no one else. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also confessed their feelings to each other but indirectly.

We have always seen new romance and love stories taking place in the Bigg Boss’s house. This season we have seen Asim Riaz confessing his feelings to Himanshi Khurana. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill flirting with each other, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh rekindling their romance, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai enjoying together as a couple in the house. And the latest addition to this is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Yes, you read it right. In last night’s episode, the two actors confessed their feeling to each other indirectly. “Bola nahi hai, par feelings hai, feelings pe sirf shaq kiya jaa sakta hai. (You Have not said anything, but feelings are there. Feelings can only raise doubts, no one can say anything concrete),” Paras told Mahira.

Mahira told Paras that her family would be upset about this and will not let her step outside the house to which Paras assured that he’ll speak to her mother. “I know mai stupid baatein kar rahi hu, mere emotions sare mix ho chuke hain. (All my emotions are mixed, I know I am talking stupid things),” She kept laughing and blushing as she said all this.

