Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Siddharth Shukla To Be Part Of Salman Khan’s Show

With each passing day, the buzz around popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 is getting intense. One of the major and known reason is obviously Salman Khan hosting the show, while the other one is the contestants participating in the show.

The show is all set to go on air on 29th September and the makers have started dropping the hints regarding the anticipated participants. The leaked pictures and promos of the same are going viral on social media. In the first promo, ex-contestants of the show, Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi, are seen providing hints and one could easily guess that it’s none other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The other picture suggests that the second contestant is Siddharth Shukla.

Recently, the new promo of upcoming controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss was released which featured superstar Salman Khan and he announced some new “twists”, which will happen in the 13th season.

In the promo video, Salman is seen standing inside an hourglass, surrounded by a wall full of clocks.

As sand fills up the bottom of the glass, the “Dabangg” actor can be heard saying: “Chaar hafto me hoga finale…pata chalegi sitaro ki faith.”

He also assured that the upcoming season will be full of twists.

“Ye season hai mera par hai bhaut tedha,” Salman said.

Also, Colors’ “Bigg Boss 13” will have a set made in Mumbai. Until now, it was shot in

Lonavala.

