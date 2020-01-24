Bigg Boss 13: Contestant Asim Riaz Bags His First Bollywood Project Opposite Sunny Leone?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most entertaining seasons of the reality show. Contestants like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Shukla have gained a lot of popularity due to their dramatic presence in the house and the audience cannot wait to see who takes away the winner trophy.

It is very natural for contestants who stay in the house until the last episode to get some great work depending upon their popularity on the show. And it looks like Asim Riaz has already hit the jackpot. Given that Asim is one of the handsome lads in the house, we think it is no shocker that he has been offered a film with Sunny Leone.

If it is actually true, Asim will work with the Ragini MMS 2 actress in a film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Interestingly, Sunny Leone’s career was also kickstarted under his production house. He had seen Sunny Leone on one of the seasons of Bigg Boss and gave her an offer to work in Jism 2. So if everything materializes for Asim as well then he will mark his debut with a Bhatt film just like Sunny Leone.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 13, the show will supposedly conclude on February 15. There was a buzz that the makers are interested in extending the season by two more weeks, but now fresh reports suggest that the finale will happen in mid-February. “It is not confirmed if the show will be extended by two weeks. As of now, the finale will happen on February 15,” a source told IANS.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the idea of extending the show by two more weeks could not work out as Salman Khan would have been unavailable to shoot the fresh episodes. The actor is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

