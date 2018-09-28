Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan Earning More Than Thugs Of Hindostan’s Budget? Deets Inside

Salman Khan aka King Midas of Bollywood, known for movies earning huge moolah irrespective of content is ruling the Telly world too. Salman is currently hosting 12th season of reality show Bigg Boss on Colors Tv. Show is highly successful among masses and one of the reasons behind it is star’s presence.

As show started growing in viewership, the actor started increasing his fees proportionately. Salman Khan, who charged around Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons 4 to 6, doubled it to Rs 5 crore in Season 7. For Bigg Boss 8, Salman Khan charged Rs 5.5 crore and moved on to Rs 7-8 crore in Season 9. In Season 10, he is said to have taken home Rs 8 crore per episode.

It was widely reported that he charged Rs 11 crore for Season 11. In Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan is said to be earning around Rs 12 crore- Rs 14 crore per episode. If Salman Khan appears twice every week, by the end of the show which lasts roughly 12 weeks he will take home anything from Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore.

Although there’s no official announcement, but the sum of 300-350 crore is simply huge and it even overtakes the budget of upcoming magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, which is approximately around 200-250 crore.

Even though his last release Race 3 didn’t earn as expected, Salman knows very well how to compensate it.