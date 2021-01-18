A new Bhojupuri mythology series titled Aashish Chhathi Maiya Ke is all set to air from Monday.

“Aashish Chhathi Maiya Ke” is a story of a 12-year-old girl “Parvati” who is a ‘param bhakth’ of Chhathi Maiya and wants to become a singer like her mother. However, she faces strong opposition from her grandmother and father.

The show will capture her arduous journey and life purpose to become a singer and the extreme difficulties she endures for the wellbeing of mankind.

The show will air on Enterr10 Rangella, a new Bhojpuri channel and is produced by Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Big Synergy.

Rajiv Bakshi, CEO, Reliance Big Synergy, said: “Regional language content has been a game changer for every major broadcaster in India. We are enthused to join Enterr10’s journey to capture a larger share of audience with their latest offering in Bhojpuri.”

“At Reliance Big Synergy, we believe in creating shows and solutions for our clients, basis in-depth and incisive market insights riding on the deep experience of our creative and production teams,” he added.

Said Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network: “Enterr10 Rangeela is our latest offering for the Bhojpuri audience and I am glad to extend our latest offering Aashish Chhathi Maiya Ke. I am hopeful we will receive a positive response and support from the viewers.”

The cast of the show includes Shagun Singh playing the role of Parvati, besides Piyali Munshi, Ather Siddique, Yugant Badri, Neelu Singh, Thakurani and Sunita Sharma.

“I am confident the characters will find home in every household with their magnificent journeys,” said Simmi Karna, VP- Content, Reliance Big Synergy.

