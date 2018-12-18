Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy appoints Rajiv Bakshi as its CEO

Anil D. Ambani owned Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy Media Limited has appointed Rajiv Bakshi as its Chief Executive Officer.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Rajiv comes with over two decades of experience and a proven track record across TV, Internet, Media, Telecom and consumer durable industries. He has deep understanding of Broadcast Media & OTT, Digital, Mobile and FMCG industries.

Previously, Rajiv was the Chief Marketing Officer at Intex Technologies where he led the brand strategy across 4 business verticals – Smart Phones, Electronics, Durables and Accessories.

Prior to Intext, Rajiv was VP & Head Products & Marketing, India & South Asia at Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific where he steered strategic development and localization initiatives for a multi-channel portfolio for Discovery Channel serving 100+ million Pay TV households.

Speaking about his new role, Bakshi says, “I am incredibly excited to join Big Synergy at this stage of the company’s evolution into scripted shows, along with the non-scripted content. Content will fuel the next wave of growth in media. India is one of the rare markets where both television broadcast and OTT platforms continue to demonstrate robust growth. I am passionate about transformative disruptions that change consumer behavior and will strive to create competitive advantage and long term value for the business and our esteemed clients.”

On the development, Shibasish Sarkar, Group COO, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are happy to have Rajiv on board. He comes with a wealth of experience and domain expertise. With his extensive knowledge across the television and digital medium, we are confident that he will be able to further accelerate the growth of the entertainment sector within the group.”

At Big Synergy, Rajiv will take forward the mantle of enhancing multi-platform reach, driving strategic partnerships & developing the Original Content portfolio.