Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been one of the most long-running comedy shows in the Indian TV space. Aasif Sheikh, who plays the role of Vibhuti Mishra on the show, has been a stellar comedian even before this show.

Advertisement

He recently opened up his equation with Salman Khan and also chose him for being funnier over Govinda. He also opened up about getting offered Bigg Boss by Salman Khan at the star of the show.

Advertisement

In his conversation with Bollywood Life, Aasif was asked, “You’ve worked with Salman Khan and Govinda, who’s funnier in real life?”

To which he replied, “Salman Khan. Salman is a very big prankster, and he lives his life. So I definitely think he has a better sense of humour.”

On getting offered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, he said, “Jab Salman Khan ne pehla Bigg Boss (Season 4) kara tha, he asked me if I want to do the show. But, I wasn’t keen, and I’m still not keen on doing the show. That’s not my cup of tea.”

As we all know, Aasif has been part of both the film and television industry for a long time. He has played all kinds of characters- be it negative or protagonist. No wonder, with such experience under the belt, the actor manages to pull off Vibhuti with ease without opting for over-the-top comedy.

Must Read: CID Fame Hrishikesh Pandey On OTT Rise: “This Change Has Been For The Good”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube