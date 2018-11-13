Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon on Tuesday announced that she is being pregnant with her first child. She has called it a fascinating ride.

Saumya, who essays the role of Anita Bhabhi also known as Gori Mem in the show, took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a “superhero without a cape”.

“Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news — I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout,” she wrote with the image.

The actress, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister named Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 here.

Many congratulations, Saumya!