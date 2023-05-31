The hit television show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ will present a new track to the audience. The character of Manmohan Tiwari, played by Rohitashv Gour, will get possessed by a ghost in the upcoming episode.

The current storyline will spice things up by adding a pinch of fear to the mix, taking you on a spooky roller coaster ride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the hilarious track Rohitashv Gour, said: “In our show, we aim to deliver fresh entertainment to our viewers weekly. Our talented writers crafted an intriguing plot twist in the latest episode. My character undergoes a peculiar transformation when a ghost takes control of him. While braving unfavourable weather conditions, Manmohan Tiwari, Angoori, Anita, and Vibhuti seek refuge at a college on their way to a party. At this college, Tiwari becomes a vessel for the spirit of Bal Mukund Jhadeshwar, a former classmate of Anita and Vibhuti who tragically took his own life. Unexpectedly, Tiwari’s appearance undergoes a drastic transformation as he acquires long hair.”

The actor who plays Manmohan Tiwari further mentioned that at the same time, coincidentally, the residents of Modern Colony start experiencing hair loss, linking it to the circumstances surrounding Bal Mukund’s demise. Gour’s character assumes a spooky avatar adding a comical touch bound to tickle the audience’s funny bone.

Sharing his experience shooting the sequence, the Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour, added: “As an actor, such sequences provide ample room for performance, and I thoroughly enjoy such opportunities. Upon reading the script, excitement coursed through me, particularly regarding horror. It is relatively easy to frighten someone but challenging to get people to laugh. I had to balance scaring people and eliciting laughter simultaneously in this case. I couldn’t help but marvel at the transformation achieved through hair and makeup, allowing me to effortlessly embody the character of Bhootiya Bal Mukund Jhadeshwar.”

“Shubhangi Ji and Vidisha were thrilled by my eerie appearance, and we captured numerous selfies together. Over the years, I have been incredibly fortunate to receive immense love and appreciation for my character. I eagerly anticipate the audience’s reaction to this spine-chilling and fun storyline,” he signed off.

The new track of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ will be aired on Wednesday with new episodes on Monday to Friday on &TV.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Touches Aamir Khan’s Feet, Superstar Complaints “Aapne Mujhe Show Pe Nahi Bulaya, Yeh Galat Baat Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News