BARC Report Week 40: Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the your favourite shows and their TRP. The BARC report of week 40 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 shows of the week:

URBAN+RURAL

Color’s Naagin 3 is still receiving unconditional love and is just unstoppable as it continues to maintain the top position with total of 14.64 million impressions. On the 2nd position we have, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya with total of 13.24 million impressions. Star Bharat’s Radhakrushna is breaking all records as it’s made its position to 3rd this week with 13.01 million impressions. It is followed by the reruns of Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, with the total of 12.81 million impressions. However, Kumkum Bhagya, is on the 5th position with the total of 10.53 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai of Star Plus is on the sixth position with 10.32 million views. On the 7th & 8th position we have, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with total 10 million and 9.916 million impressions respectively. Star Utsav’s Rabba Ve is giving a tough competition to Taarak as it’s 9th this week with 9.910 million impressions. Last but not the least, we have Kaun Banega Crorepati with 9 million impressions.

URBAN

For the uninitiated, Naagin 3 tops with a total of 9.9 million impressions. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is 2nd garnering 7.9 million views. On the third position we have Kaun Banega Crorepati with 7.38 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth position with 7.37 million views. Then, we have Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Radhakrushna on 5th and 6th position with 6.9 million, 6.4 million views respectively. 7th on the list is Indian Idol with 6.3 million views.

8th position: Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, with total of 6.21 million views.

9th position: Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashma with 5.9 million impressions.

10th position: Zee Tv’s Ishq Subhan Allah with 5.78 million impressions.