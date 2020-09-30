Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his Andheri apartment in the city.

He originally hailed from Muzaffarpur and was trying his luck in films over the past couple of years.

“Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police,” a statement issued by Mumbai Police reads, about the death that reportedly occurred on Monday.

As per a report in hindustantimes.com, family of Akshat Utkarsh suspect that he was murdered. They have also taken his body to Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

Amboli police station’s senior police inspector Someshwar Kanthe stated, “We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM.”

