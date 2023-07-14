Actress Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet’s daughter, Sumeet in the popular show ‘Meet’, will don an all-gold bridal ensemble in the show. In the course of the show’s two-year run, this will be the first time Ashi will wear an out-and-out feminine outfit with long hair.

The show presents the story of Meet Hooda, who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take.

After the recent 16-year leap, viewers witnessed how Meet’s daughter Sumeet (Ashi Singh) is always trying to be like her deceased mother so that she can live up to her name. The audiences are in for some exciting drama with Sumeet getting married to Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) son Raunak (Vikram Bham).

Talking about the same, Ashi Singh said: “This is the third time I have been dressed as a bride in the show. But this time around, I’m not a tomboy bride but a very soft, feminine one in keeping with Sumeet’s persona. I was delighted to see my bridal look. The ‘all gold’ lehenga and jewellery really stand out. The look in the show truly captures Sumeet’s elegance and the grandeur of the occasion.”

She added: “The makers and costume designers of the show have gone above and beyond to create a stunning ensemble. I believe the overall look is a blend of vintage glamour and modern sophistication. As for my makeup, it’s soft and natural, enhancing the radiant beauty of Sumeet.”

In the upcoming episodes of Meet, Sumeet and Raunak’s wedding drama will intensify when Raunak claims to be her husband while Sumeet claims that it is Shlok she has tied the knot with. The matter aggravates when Shlok denies having married her. Amid doubts about her character and values, Sumeet stands at a critical juncture.

‘Meet’ airs every day on Zee TV.

