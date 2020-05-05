Anup Jalota Opens Up On Rumours Of His Third Marriage To Jasleen Matharu

With their appearance in the Bigg Boss house, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota garnered maximum number of headlines for their alleged relationship. Last week, when Jasleen shared a few pictures of her wearing sindoor and chuda, speculations of her getting married to Jalota came to limelight again. Now the veteran singer has opened up about the same and below is what he has to say.

In the past when Anup Jalota came out of the Bigg Boss house he had denied the news of any relationship between him and Jasleen Matharu. The singer had then called her his student and him her guru. He declined on having any physical or emotional intimacy.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama back then, Anup Jalota said, “She is my shishya (student) outside Bigg Boss House and I am her guru. She learns music from me. And that’s the equation we were to share inside the Bigg Boss house. We remained guru and shishya throughout the show. Nothing more nothing less. We shared no physical or emotional intimacy.”

As the rumour mill has started churning again, now talking about all the rumours of him marrying Jasleen Matahru, Anup Jalota said, “Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet.”

Anup Jalota also opened up that when Jasleen Matharu marries the guy he suggested, he will be doing the kanyadaan. He said, “I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter like to me.”

Talking about Anup Jalota, he has been married twice. First to Shunali Rathod and second to Medha Gujral, who passed away later.

