Anjali Arora has suddenly become a popular name in the television industry ever since her stint in the Kangana Ranaut led reality show ‘Lock Upp’ became successful. She rose to fame with Kachha Badam’s dance video on social media that went crazy viral and now enjoys a huge fan following post that. Earlier today, Arora was snapped at the airport and graciously acknowledged the paps while posing for them and now netizens are reacting to her video and comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now those who follow Uorfi, know about her sartorial fashion choices and how she makes heads turn with every single appearance of hers. She’s often trolled for her public appearances by netizens and now Anjali who was spotted at the Mumbai airport today got compared with her. Netizens are trolling her in the comment section under her latest appearance.

In the video, Anjali Arora can be seen wearing a black t-shirt that she paired with denim jeans. She styled her look with a matching black scarf and a cool baseball cap to finish off the look. The beauty looked pretty as always and graciously acknowledged the paps while posing for them and interacting with them.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on his official Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Anjali Arora’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye bhi urfi Javed ki tarah har roj airport aati hai shayad.” Another user commented, “Dusari video kab aane wali hai 😂🤣🤣” A third user commented, “Kyu itna jabardati ka inko footge diya ja raha. Khali pili mein.” A fourth user commented, “bum khula rkhna jaruri h kya?”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anjali for her latest appearance while comparing her with Uorfi? Tell us in the space below.

