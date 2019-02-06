Anita Hassanandani To Feature In Music Video With Husband Rohit Reddy

Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy will feature in the video of a song sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The video of the song, Teri yaad, has been directed by Raj Kundra and Robin Behl.

Commenting on her first on-screen outing with husband, Anita said in a statement: “‘Teri yaad’ is a lovely romantic track and when Raj asked us to feature in the video, it didn’t take us long to say yes.

“Apart from working with Rohit, the song has been beautifully written and composed by Sunny Brown. We hope the viewers love it.”

It will release on February 8.

