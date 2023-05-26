Vadnagar, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, stands as a captivating example of a city woven intricately into a rich urban tapestry, shaped and moulded over centuries. Its profound historical significance and enduring legacy have stood the test of time, evoking unparalleled admiration. Building upon this timeless allure, Warner Bros. Discovery is set to enthral audiences with the premier of the two-part docuseries, “Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar”, on June 7.

In a collaborative effort with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Gujarat State Survey, and esteemed universities, the dedicated team behind the docuseries embarks on an extraordinary excavation journey. Their mission: to unearth and reveal remarkable archaeological evidence that will captivate audiences in this engrossing series. Guided by the seasoned host, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the series weaves together the narrative of this eternal city across the ages, breathing life into its people, structures, and events through expert interviews and state-of-the-art 3D visual effects reconstructions.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla said, “The opportunity of hosting this docuseries has been a uniquely reassuring and a learning experience for me, and for that, I am truly grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery. This project marks my first collaboration with them. Despite Vadnagar’s widespread recognition, there were numerous fascinating aspects about the city that remained unknown to me, and I am confident that there will also be revelations for many people in India. The discoveries made in the docuseries took me by surprise and I cannot wait for viewers to explore this untold narrative and be equally surprised.

The captivating docuseries explores the enduring history of India’s fortified city where each episode delves into a specific era, beginning with Vadnagar’s evolution from a modest settlement to a prominent town during the Mauryan Era. The Indo-Greeks constructed imposing fortifications in the 1st Century BCE, while Buddhism thrived with the discovery of numerous monasteries. Vadnagar’s significance as a trade hub grew through coin mints, various industries and buzzing marketplaces prove the continued significance of Vadnagar as centre for commerce and trade in Gujarat during ancient and medieval periods. The series also reveals the settlement of Nagar Brahmins from the Hindukush, the amalgamation of faiths, and Vadnagar’s resilience in the face of arid conditions. It explores invasions, the rebuilding of the Hatkeshwar temple, and the city’s embrace of modernity under the Gaekwad Era. Recent excavations indicate Vadnagar’s existence predates the Mauryan era, further solidifying its remarkable 3000-year history.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, Discovery, South Asia shared, “As pioneers in the history genre, we continue to lead the way with our unique content that resonates with audiences of all ages. Our ever-expanding roster of Indian Originals in the history genre is a testament to our commitment. Recognizing the vast potential of the subject, we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Manoj Muntashir Shukla, and the Archaeological Society of India. The intriguing history of Vadnagar, with its unexplored facets, holds even greater significance today and deserves to be explored by audiences in India and around the world.”

The two-part special series, “Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar,” premieres on 7th June, Wednesday at 9:00 pm on Discovery Channel and is available to stream on the discovery+ platform.

