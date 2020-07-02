Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 To Be Launched On August 24 In An All-New Avatar?

The pandemic that hit the world months ago has changed many things for the film and television industry. Launching with a revamped avatar now is the season 12 of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show may return in August this year with an all-new look and below is everything you need to know about the same.

With many television shows getting back on track, reports claim that Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be going on air on August 24, 2020. Now what is interesting is the format of the show with the ongoing pandemic in mind.

If the report in Tellychakkar is to go by, the show is going to have many changes as the complete process is going digital. According to the grapevine, this will be a from the home edition of the long-running game show. Amitabh Bachchan will be shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 from home. Contestants will get to interact with him on a big screen.

Meanwhile, many television shows have resumed shooting. Ekta Kapoor was the first to get back to work, with Kumkum Bhagya actors returning to sets. As for Star Plus, it is being said that the channel will start airing new episodes from July 13.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, on the film front, the megastar was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be next seen in Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and also has Chehre in his kitty.

