Actor Ali Merchant will be returning to the screen after eight years with his upcoming show ‘Libaas’, which is a romantic murder mystery.

The actor has credited the show’s story for saying ‘yes’ to the project.

On being part of ‘Libaas’, the actor shares, “Being on-screen and on set after 8-9 years feels wonderful. It’s the story that made me say ‘yes’ to the show as well as the director’s perception. ‘Libaas’ is a romantic murder mystery, is what I can reveal as of now and I portray an angry unconventional cop’s character. Hope the audiences are as excited to see me on screen as I am to be back.”

The show is being bankrolled by Vibhu Agarwal, CEO and founder of ULLU Digital, and will premiere soon on the ULLU app.

Talking about the show, Agarwal said, “This year has been very constructive and fruitful for us and as we enter the New Year, our aim still remains the same – to build our content library with more high-profile shows. 2021 for us was about bringing quality content starring some of the most renowned actors and we continue to pace in that direction.”

The show, which has just gone on floors in Mumbai, also stars Krip Suri, Indraneel Bhatacharya and Vikas Verma.

